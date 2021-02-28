Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $40.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.