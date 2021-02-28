Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $13.82 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 85.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $780,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 64.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.14.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $533.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $553.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $836,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,312 shares of company stock valued at $47,048,637 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

