McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

MGRC stock opened at $77.66 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $80.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 3,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $195,010.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $286,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $174,151.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at $710,285.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $510,277. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 98,063 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,682,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,156,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 559,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 25,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

