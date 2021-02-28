McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Purchases 155 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.