McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the period. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund accounts for 1.3% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,754,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 73,337 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 127,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $26,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CEM opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $46.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.