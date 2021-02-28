McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.40.

CAT stock opened at $215.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $226.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.