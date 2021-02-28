McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target Raised to $21.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective upped by Pritchard Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McAfee from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.96.

Get McAfee alerts:

MCFE stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $22.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.