Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Trading Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shares rose 6.9% during trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $52.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Maxar Technologies traded as high as $48.78 and last traded at $47.85. Approximately 1,682,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,638,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.75.

MAXR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.