Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Li forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,131,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after acquiring an additional 252,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,740,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

