MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.MasTec also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,344. MasTec has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.15.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,328 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,873 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

