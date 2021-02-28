Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.67

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.67 and traded as high as C$15.08. Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) shares last traded at C$14.88, with a volume of 782,277 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Get Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.