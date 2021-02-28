MAPS (MAPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.40 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One MAPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001776 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MAPS has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $48.40 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010799 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

Buying and Selling MAPS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

