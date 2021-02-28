MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $186,088.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.44 or 0.00456992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00074112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00075756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00080668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $205.57 or 0.00468688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00205281 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

