MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT Raised to $6.50

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of MNKD opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MannKind by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

