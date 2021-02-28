MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Short Interest Update

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a growth of 1,020.8% from the January 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MamaMancini’s stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. MamaMancini’s has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 102.42% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.46 million. Analysts forecast that MamaMancini’s will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About MamaMancini’s

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

