MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.07

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 20492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The firm had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

