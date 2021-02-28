MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

MX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $664.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 3,954.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 141.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

