MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.00 Million

Equities analysts expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post $122.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.50 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported sales of $197.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $536.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.00 million to $547.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $583.20 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $606.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MagnaChip Semiconductor.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

MX traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 698,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,260. The firm has a market cap of $664.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 844,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 256.2% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 639,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 460,133 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 104.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 463,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 237,229 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

