MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MagnaChip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MagnaChip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MagnaChip Semiconductor.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 39.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,959,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,547,000 after acquiring an additional 844,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,732,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its position in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.69. The company had a trading volume of 698,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,260. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $664.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

