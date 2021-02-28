Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.89.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSGS shares. Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of MSGS opened at $192.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.03 and a 200 day moving average of $172.21. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $282.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

