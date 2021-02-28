Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$3.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to report earnings of ($3.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($2.11). Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($16.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($19.10) to ($13.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.60) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MSGE shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.77. The stock had a trading volume of 298,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,983. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.33.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

