Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16.
About Mader Group
