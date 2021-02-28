Macquarie Raises Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Price Target to $42.00

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Youdao from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Youdao has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.88.

DAO opened at $32.01 on Thursday. Youdao has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. Equities analysts anticipate that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Youdao by 76.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. 14.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

