LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Trimmed by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware cut its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after buying an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,553 shares of company stock worth $8,089,913 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.74.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

