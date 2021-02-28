Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 2,368.1% from the January 28th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luokung Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 2.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKCO opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10. Luokung Technology has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

