LTO Network (LTO) Price Hits $0.29

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $79.76 million and $12.59 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LTO Network has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00054860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.68 or 0.00753361 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00030448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00056872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00039363 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,315,081 coins and its circulating supply is 274,239,059 coins. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

Buying and Selling LTO Network

