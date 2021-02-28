LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,948. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $58.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

