LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,769 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 321,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,488,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,726,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

