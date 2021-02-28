LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917,067 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88.

