Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 62,400 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.88% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $13,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.26%.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

