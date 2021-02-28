Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 321,127 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 321,127 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after buying an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,428,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after buying an additional 696,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after acquiring an additional 636,989 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

NYSE:BABA opened at $237.76 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

