Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Grows Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,608 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $76.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -447.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $957,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,093,724.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,780,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,185 shares of company stock valued at $22,851,400. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

