Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,879.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 684,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,603,000 after acquiring an additional 650,183 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,942,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,554,000 after acquiring an additional 417,686 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,319,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Global Payments by 699.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,176,000 after acquiring an additional 366,243 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.47.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,227 shares of company stock worth $15,032,241. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $197.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 117.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.97. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

