Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 421.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429,414 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 1.96% of Blue Bird worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Blue Bird by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 400,654 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 54.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 303,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 106,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Blue Bird by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 183,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 96,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $659.09 million, a P/E ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $130.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

