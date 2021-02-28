Loom Network Hits Market Capitalization of $123.66 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $123.66 million and $49.29 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00056537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.65 or 0.00716359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00028433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00034819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00040486 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

