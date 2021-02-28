Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

NYSE LMT opened at $330.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

