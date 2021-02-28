Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Down 90.4% in February

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the January 28th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZRFY opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

