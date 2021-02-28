Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from $82.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LBLCF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $48.29 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

