Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.
Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
