Lloyds Banking Group’s (LYG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 51,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 633,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 193.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,050,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 4,651,475 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.