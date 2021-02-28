Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 39.33 ($0.51).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 59.94 ($0.78). The company has a market cap of £27.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 377,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 378,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,437.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

