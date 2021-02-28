Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $59,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,665 shares of company stock worth $10,581,230 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $373.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.52 and its 200-day moving average is $285.54. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $392.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.92.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

