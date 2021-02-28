Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,697,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Lindsay by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 147,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lindsay by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lindsay by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lindsay by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNN opened at $160.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.12. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $167.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

