Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $87.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $98.46.

