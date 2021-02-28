Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Shares of KMB opened at $128.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.