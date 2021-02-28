Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after purchasing an additional 332,369 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ASML by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ASML by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,293,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the period. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $567.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.24. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $608.71.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

