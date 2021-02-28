Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 84.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.77.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $125.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.59. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.