Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $64.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41.

