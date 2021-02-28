Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 3rd (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:LMACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $12.87 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

About Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

