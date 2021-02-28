Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit’s Quiet Period Set To End on March 3rd (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:LMACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit had issued 50,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
OTCMKTS LMACU opened at $12.87 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $14.25.
About Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit
