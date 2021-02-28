Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $149.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.55 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

