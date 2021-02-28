LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.27.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.